LINKIN PARK LEAD SINGER DEAD

chester bennington

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has been found dead near his Los Angeles home.  The L.A. coroner’s office says police are investigating his death as an apparent suicide.

Bennington and Linkin Park sold millions of albums with their mix of hard rock, hip-hop and
rap.   Their debut album in 2000 “Hybrid Theory”  sold 10-million copies. Three years later the group sold another 4 million copies of “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Linkin Park won Grammys for best hard rock performance in 2001 and best rap/sung collaboration in 2005.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Bennington’s death.


