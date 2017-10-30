Lime Ridge Mall Fight

There were some tense moments inside Lime Ridge Mall yesterday where a fight between two groups of teen girls broke out. The Facebook video is violent.

There was screaming and shouting. It was all captured on video and posted online.

Mall security intervened to break up a fight between what police called a pair of rival female groups. It happened just before 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

In the video you can see one of the teenage girls rips a cane away from an older man, knocking him off the bench he was sitting on. The girl runs back towards the group in what appears to be an attempt to use the cane as a weapon, but a bystander managed to grab it before anyone was hit.

Hamilton police responded to the fight saying it had been broken up when they arrived. Police say a number of people stepped forward to help the security guard who was alone at the time of the fight.

All four teens can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say two of the girls were arrested. One has been charged with breach of recognizance and the second was charged with assault with a weapon.

A spokesperson for the mall confirmed there was an incident at Lime Ridge Mall yesterday and issued a statement.