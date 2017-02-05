The life of Hamilton’s Devin Scullion celebrated

Hundreds gathered at the Warplane Heritage Museum on Saturday to celebrate the life of Devin Scullion, one of Hamilton’s most well known citizens, who died on Jan. 23.

Scullion defied the odds of a rare aging disorder called Progeria where doctors said they didn’t expect Scullion to live beyond the age of 12. The young man lived well beyond that limit until 20-years-old. That strength made him one of the oldest people alive in the world with the aging disorder.

Many celebrated his life with tributes. The choir from his highschool of Cardinal Newman sang hymns, friends and family shared touching memories, some wrote personal messages to Scullion, all while remembering his accomplishments through photos like his highschool graduation.

Members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were also in attendance to commemorate their biggest fan. But Scullion will live on through his biggest fan.

His mother Jamie Madley said his smile, eyes and laugh will be what she remembers the most. However, Madley told CHCH News that she is relieved her son is no longer in pain.