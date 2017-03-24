Life is a sci-fi thriller written by Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and directed by Daniel Espinosa (Child 44). The film stars an international ensemble cast featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya.

Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving organism that could have caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

Reese enjoyed developing a completely original alien organism for the film. “We had a vision for this alien whereby it began as a single-celled organism and then that cell divided many, many times, until it became a multi-cellular, complex organism that was able to navigate its environment. A human body has differentiated cells – muscle cells, nerve cells, blood cells, and all of these cells perform different functions. In this particular alien, every cell performs every bodily function on its own. Every cell is an eye cell, a muscle cell, a nerve cell, and as such, the creature is very, very adaptable.”

Life is rated 14A.