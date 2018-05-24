;
UPDATE: Liberals release tape that they say would implicate PC Leader Doug Ford

The Ontario Liberal Party  released new allegations in the form of audio against PC Leader Doug Ford today.

The audio reportedly includes Ford and Etobicoke Centre PC candidate Kinga Surma. Ford is accused of buying memberships to help the preferred candidate win the tory nomination.

The Liberals played the tape that they say will “implicate” Ford in “another nomination and membership controversy,” this morning at the party’s headquarters in Downtown Toronto.

A Ford spokeswoman said yesterday the allegations are old and that the party’s appeals committee has since reviewed them and found them to be unsubstantiated.

Doug Ford spoke to the media today in Tillsonburg and said that this happened close to two years ago,  went through appeal process. It was dismissed.  This is the Liberals trying to change the channel two weeks before the election on their own mismanagement and the scandals we have seen for the past 15 years.

Next Doug Ford will head to King George in Brantford for 1pm and then to the Lincoln Alexander Centre in Hamilton for six this evening.



