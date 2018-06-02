;
Kathleen Wynne admits she won’t win provincial election

An emotional announcement from Kathleen Wynne.

The Liberal leader admitted Saturday that her governing Liberals will lose the upcoming provincial election.

“After Thursday, I will no longer be premier. And I’m okay with that,” said Wynne.

Her party has been trailing behind the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats in the polls for weeks.

Still, Wynne is urging voters to elect as many Liberal MPPs as possible to prevent either the NDP or PCs from forming a majority government.

She says this is a way to keep the next government “from acting too extreme – one way or the other.”

Wynne wouldn’t say whether she’d stay on as party leader following the vote.



