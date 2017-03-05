2016 Business Excellence Awards
Liberal government agrees on contract extension with teachers and education workers

Ontario elementary teachers have ratified a contract extension that includes raises and that caps kindergarten class sizes.

Teachers and education workers contracts were set to expire this August, but the Liberal government negotiated two-year extensions with them, which takes the deals to August 2019.

Therefore, there will be no bargaining during the 2018 election.

In details of all of the deals made public so far, the teachers and support staff will get four per cent raises over two years and the deal also contains a government promise to introduce caps on full-day kindergarten class sizes at 30 next year and 29 the year after.

 


