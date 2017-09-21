The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the third film in the LEGO film series. Three directors – Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan – head up the film which stars a voice cast featuring Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas, who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power.

Along with the martial arts action and themes about family, the film also rails against technologically obsessed youth. “These are modern kids and they’re obsessed with technology, like all of us,” says Bean. “Their teacher, Master Wu, is trying to instill in them the fundamentals of what it really means to be a ninja, but they’d rather fight with loud, shiny mechs. He’s trying to teach them that mechs get destroyed and technology can let you down. They need to understand that what’s inside them is more powerful than any of that.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is rated G.