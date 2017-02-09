Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
The LEGO Batman Movie

Video credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Arnett reprises his LEGO Movie role as the miniature caped crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie. After impressing LEGO film universe overseers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as The LEGO Movie’s animation co-director, Chris McKay directs this film with a voice cast featuring Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham City, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

“It’s fun to take an iconic figure like Batman and play with the rules that have always been in place for him,” admits Arnett. “To keep it consistent in terms of his being good at what he does and having that bravado and machismo, but play up his flaws and make him a little goofier without entirely losing his cool. That’s the kind of license we took originally, and then expanded on that to really get down to what makes Batman tick.”

The LEGO Batman Movie is rated PG.


