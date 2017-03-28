Legalized pot coming in 2018

Reaction today to the Federal Liberal government’s plan to legalize marijuana by July 1st, 2018. It appears the MPP’s have a number of questions of their own as they wait on the official framework from the government.

Provinces will have a major role in the legalization. They will have the right to determine how it will be sold, distributed and they can set the price, but already red flags at Queen’s Park. The Minister of Transportation is uneasy about drug impaired driving as the province waits on a finalized road test to put in place.

It’s also speculated that the Federal legal age to buy marijuana will be 18 but each province will have the ability to set a higher age limit if they choose to. Politicians remain tight lipped with their thoughts for Ontario.

“We’ll come out with it when the time is right. We’re going to look at what the Federal government comes forward with and make a determination then.” Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance.

When it comes to the sale of marijuana, Premier Kathleen Wynne had suggested the LCBO in the past but Ontario’s Attorney General who oversees the sale of alcohol wouldn’t confirm how pot will be sold.

There’s potential for a lot of profit when the province picks the price for a gram of cannabis which some suggest will be heavily taxed. In Colorado where marijuana is legal it’s sold for $20 a gram. While a price point has yet to be set here, the Finance Minister says they don’t see it as a source of revenue. They will be reinvesting the funds into support systems for addiction.

The Federal government will release their legislation next month during the week of April 10th.