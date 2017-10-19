Leatherface is a horror film and the English language debut of French filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (Among the Living). The film stars Stephen Dorff, Lily Taylor, Finn Jones, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman, and Vanessa Grasse.

In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teen kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface.

In an interview with HorrorNews.net the directors talked about what drew them to the project. “As huge horror fans as we are, we couldn’t refuse a script called LEATHERFACE… But above all, because this story didn’t have the same structure as all the others episodes. It’s always about a group of teenagers getting lost on the lands of the degenerated family. Here we’re closer to a road movie. And also because it was a challenge as directors to have villains and bad guys as heroes as lead characters. It’s very complicated to have the audience rely to, identify and have empathy towards that kind of people.”

Leatherface is rated 18A.