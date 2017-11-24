More than 100 people killed in Egypt mosque attack

Egyptian state news agency MENA is reporting that 115 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a Sufi mosque in the North Sinai region.

Officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

MENA said 120 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 kilometres from the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.