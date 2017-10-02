At least 50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas concert shooting

A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 others.

Officials say a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino began shooting towards the Route 91 Harvest Festival around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

Police allege Paddock, 64, was the “lone suspect” involved in the late-night mass shooting.

The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to local hospitals.

Among the dead is a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who was off-duty at the time. There were also two on-duty officers injured, one of whom was upgraded from critical to stable condition. The other sustained non-life threatening wounds.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing on stage to a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers when the shots rang out. Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe and send his thoughts and prayers to those everyone involved.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Messages of condolences have been flooding social media including a tweet by United States President Donald Trump.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

