2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Lean & Fit Elite

Posted:
Category: Health, Lifestyle & Entertainment
Tags: bob cowan, exercise, fitness, john savidis, Lean & Fit Elite, Mia Savidis, workout

Now that January is over, people are starting to let their fitness routine slip, so John and Mia Savidis have some exercises to keep you going through the winter.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php