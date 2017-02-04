Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Leaked emails exposing dissension at Hamilton Police board

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, Kelly Botelho, Leaked Emails

A leaked email is exposing distension at Hamilton’s police services board. In it, board member Walt Juchniewicz accuses one of his colleagues of making racists comments and says that the board is holding too many of its meetings on camera, out of public view.
Walt Juchniewicz says he sent a letter in December to police board chair Lloyd Ferguson trying to raise a concern about “a personal, disrespectful and racist statement” made to him by vice chair Madeleine Levy. Juchniewicz says Ferguson silenced the letter, which Ferguson denies .
Ferguson says Juchniewicz broke protocol by sending the email to the city manager and councilors. “He’s breached the police services act, he’s breached the board protocol and code of conduct and he’s breached the policy on how to deal with member complaints”
Ferguson says these issues will be brought to the board meeting next Thursday and if they aren’t resolved, they will be sent to the Ontario civilian police commission which oversees local policy boards.


