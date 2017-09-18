Ch-Ching! Rewards

Leafs training camp comes to an end

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara, Sports, Toronto
Tags: carlton the bear, hometown hockey, niagara falls, toronto maple leafs


Today marked the final day of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp in Niagara Falls.

The Leafs, who were getting set to play their first pre-season game on Monday in Ottawa against the Senators, had one last scrimmage this afternoon and worked on some systems and did it all in front of loyal fans.

Following the on-ice activities it was over to the Hometown Hockey travelling road show where kids and adults alike got to meet their heroes and get some autographs.

Since Friday, the Leafs have not only had fans salivating at the thought that hockey is back, but they’ve immersed themselves in the local community as well.

The club sent Carlton the Bear to say hi at the Terry Fox Run today in Niagara, and the squad joined Carlton on a visit to the Niagara Children’s Centre on Friday.


LATEST STORIES

Final stage of NDP leadership race stops in Hamilton ahead of vote

Halton Police Canine Unit called in for early morning shooting in Hamilton

Leafs training camp comes to an end

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php