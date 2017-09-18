Leafs training camp comes to an end

Today marked the final day of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp in Niagara Falls.

The Leafs, who were getting set to play their first pre-season game on Monday in Ottawa against the Senators, had one last scrimmage this afternoon and worked on some systems and did it all in front of loyal fans.

Following the on-ice activities it was over to the Hometown Hockey travelling road show where kids and adults alike got to meet their heroes and get some autographs.

Since Friday, the Leafs have not only had fans salivating at the thought that hockey is back, but they’ve immersed themselves in the local community as well.

The club sent Carlton the Bear to say hi at the Terry Fox Run today in Niagara, and the squad joined Carlton on a visit to the Niagara Children’s Centre on Friday.