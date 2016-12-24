2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Leafs defeat Coyotes, 4-1

Posted:
Category: Sports
Tags: Arizona Coyotes, hockey, nhl, toronto maple leafs

leafs

It was a home coming experience for Auston Matthews as the Leafs first rounder played his first game in front of family and friends in Glendale, Arizona, Friday.

Early in the first period the Coyotes were looking to clear their zone but it was a turnover and Matthews made a wise feed to Connor Brown and snapped it by a stunned Mike Smith, his 6th of the season, 1-0 Toronto.

Then, in the second period, more from the visiting team on the power-play as Jake Gardnier drilled a shot from the blue line and Leo Komovrow tipped the puck by Smith for a two goal lead.

Matthews managed an assist in his first NHL game at home in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Coyotes.


