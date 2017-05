The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is recalling 1.14-litres bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin due to high alcohol content.

The company says that during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution and as a result has an alcohol content of 77 per cent – not the 40 per cent as shown on the label.

Customers are advised to return the recalled product to any LCBO store for a full refund.