Laura Babcock murder trial re-cap

The Laura Babcock murder trial is now in the hands of the two men accused of the crime. Yesterday, the crown wrapped up five weeks of evidence against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich.

Lawyers for the crown believe 23 year old Laura Babcock was killed because she was romantically involved with Dellen Millard, who was dating Christina Noudga. On Babcock’s birthday in 2012, she and Noudga needled each other through text messages about their sexual relationships with Millard. Millard promised Noudga “first I am going to hurt her, then I’ll make her leave. I will remove her from our lives.”

At the beginning of July Millard bought a gun. Then came the arrival of the $15 000 farm animal incinerator Millard ordered. He spent thousands more building a trailer so it would be mobile. He told people it was for a business idea; he would offer to cremate pets for veterinary offices. His uncle, a veterinarian, testified that the idea was ridiculous.

The crown believes Laura Babcock’s remains were cremated at the Millard hangar on July 23rd, where a video was shot. Photos of Smich at the same time show him holding what looks like the rake used to clean ashes out of the incinerator. Smich’s girlfriend Marlena Meneses testified she was there that night. She first went with the two accused, late at night to Millard’s farm where the incinerator was stored. She was told not to pay attention to what the men were doing. When Millard and Smich realized they needed power, they drove to the hangar. Meneses says she heard the incinerator working and saw it smoking.

Laura Babcock’s suitcase was found in a room in Mark Smich’s house, so was the iPad that had been given to her. Former friends testified that Mark Smich boasted about a rap song being about a real murder and burning of a body.

Then, in Christina Noudga’s bedroom, police found 65 letters from Dellen Millard. They included a false alibi for Laura Babcock’s disappearance. That was the day Smich and Millard were charged with Babcock’s murder.

On Monday morning we’ll find out whether Dellen Millard will call any evidence, he doesn’t have to, it’s up to the crown to prove the case against him, but he can call witnesses including himself. Then Mark Smich’s lawyer will have the opportunity to call evidence and witnesses which could include Mark Smich.

When the defence evidence is in, the lawyers will make closing submissions to the jury, they’ll be instructed by the judge and they’ll start their deliberations.