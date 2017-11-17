Dellen Millard’s uncle testified at the Laura Babcock murder trial and it was clear to all in the courtroom that he has little love for his sister’s son. Millard is facing murder charges along with his friend Mark Smich. 23-year-old Laura Babcock went missing in July of 2012.

Robert Burns has had a veterinary clinic in Woodbridge since the late 90’s. Dellen Millard spent time there as a child and as an adult would bring his girlfriends’ pets for free service. Previously, the jury heard that Millard told people he wanted to go into the pet cremation business with his uncle.

Millard bought a $15 000 large animal incinerator and spent $7000 building a trailer for it. His mechanic testified that the idea was to tow the incinerator to different veterinary offices and offer cremation services. Burns first heard about the idea from a neighbouring business owner, who he later learned also did IT work for Millard.

“He said, hey, I hear you’re going into business with your nephew. I hear you’re finally going to show interest in his life. He’s bought this monster animal incinerator.” Burns testified.

“Never, not with him, not with anyone in his entourage,” would Burns consider such a business, he told the court. He’s never heard of mobile pet cremation and said there are many regulations around disposing of animals.

“I was blown away,” he said. “It was the most absurd thing I’d ever heard of.”

By that time Burns said he had disentangled himself and his family from Millard. He waited for Millard to bring up the idea, but instead just heard what he called the usual useless drivel.

“It is unimaginable. Can you imagine driving that thing into a strip mall? Lighting it, sparks flying… then you drive down Main street to the next clinic? I am glad he didn’t mention it,” Burns told court.

“Our relationship is distant,” Millard said to his uncle, who he called Robbie. Millard is representing and cross examining witnesses, himself.

“Decidedly,” Burns said that distance between them began in 2002.

“No wonder I didn’t ask you about the pet cremation business,” Millard said to his uncle.

“I don’t know what goes on in your head,” Burns said back in a scathing tone.

This is the fifth week of evidence and the crown should finish their case next week. Tomorrow we expect to hear from Mark Smich’s girlfriend, Marlena Meneses.