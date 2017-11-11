Some horrific evidence at the Laura Babcock murder trial today. The jury saw photos of a large animal incinerator, where police found it on Dellen Millard’s farm near Kitchener. Millard has pleaded not guilty, as has his co-accused Mark Smich.

Sgt. Annette Huys is a Hamilton forensics officer who testified about touring Dellen Millard’s farm with other officers who were executing a search warrant on May 11, 2013. It was her job to take photos of the scene and through her evidence we saw a large barn that was open and exposed to the elements in many places.

Inside, the barn was filled with metal and plastic barrels, jerry cans and cans marked kerosene. One door had pieces of wood laid out in front, as if to make a ramp for wheels and about a 10 minute walk behind the barn, in a grove of trees with a pathway through, she found a machine she couldn’t identify. She told court she’d never seen anything like it. It had a hatch on top and bright red letters spelling The Eliminator. A smaller tag declared the machine to be an incinerator for large and small animals.

Next court heard from forensic anthropologist Tracy Rogers, who examined a photo taken from a computer at Dellen Millard’s house. It appears to show something burning at the bottom of what looks like the incinerator and she was able to say at least two objects appeared to be human female bones.

Next week at this trial we expect to hear from Dellen Millard’s mechanic, who helped build the trailer for the incinerator and from Mark Smich’s girlfriend Marlena Meneses.

No court on Monday due to Remembrance Day.