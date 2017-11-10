Laura Babcock murder trial

Today Jim Falconer finished his examination in chief. He’s the OPP forensic computer analyst who looked at the information found on Dellen Millard’s computers.

We can now make public some of the incriminating evidence the crown showed us on day one including the Mark Smich rap video the crown alleges is about the true murder of Laura Babcock and was written within hours of her incineration.

They also saw a photo of a blue tarp, taken on the afternoon of July 4th, right around the time the crown says Laura Babcock was killed. The next day Dellen Millard received the large animal incinerator he had ordered for more than $15 000. Pictures show it sitting in his airplane hanger.

We heard it took some time to get the incinerator running, but by July 23rd a text message said it was ready for meat and we saw photos of Mark Smich in front of the incinerator and in front of Millard’s airplane hangar. We also saw a photo of what looks like the inside of the incinerator, with something burning at the bottom.

Within hours of that video, in the early morning hours, the crown alleges Mark Smich penned the rap video that he later recorded on the iPad that we heard had been given to Laura Babcock shortly before her disappearance.

The trial continues tomorrow.