Laura Babcock murder trial

A Toronto jury saw incriminating text messages today between Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, Millard and his girlfriend Christina Noudga and Millard and Laura Babcock, the 23 year old who the crown alleges was killed by Smich and Millard in July of 2012.

Retired forensic computer analyst Det. Sgt Jim Falconer resumed his testimony today and the jury saw photos and text messages that were recovered from various devices in Dellen Millard’s home.

Christina Noudga asked Dellen Millard if he had sex with Laura Babcock while they were dating.

“Nope,” he told her. “I haven’t had sex with Laura since you and I had sex the first time,” Millard says, although the jury also saw messages between Millard and Babcock which implied they were still having sex.

“For every kindness you showed her, she took and threw it in my face,” Noudga wrote. “She’s like a virus, herpes. She shows up only once in awhile and then with lesions.”

“There’s a difference with herpes,” Millard wrote back. “You can’t get rid of it. First I will hurt her, then I will make her leave.”

“Dr. Millard, how do you propose to remove the infectious disease?” Noudga asks.

“I think we’re being harmed by toxins released by a parasite. Removal of parasite should relieve the irritation. I will remove her from our lives.”

The conversation a couple of months before Laura Babcock went missing, made Noudga feel warm and loved, she told Millard.

Millard then asks a friend to keep him apprised of where Laura Babcock goes and he asks his mechanic to build him a homemade incinerator. Co-accused Mark Smich was helping and suggested they needed bones to test the incinerator.

“Maybe you should get me a dog or your neighbour’s dog. lol,” Smich says to Millard.

Court is starting early again Thursday with more evidence from Falconer. After that Millard, who is representing himself, will start his cross examination.