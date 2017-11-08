A king sized bed and a number of computers were evidence before the court today as week three of the Laura Babcock murder trial began in Toronto. Dellen Millard and Mark Smich have pleaded not guilty.

Court started the day with a virtual tour inside Dellen Millard’s home, where the crown alleges Laura Babcock was killed. It’s a very large bungalow at 5 Maple Gate in Etobicoke, with a pool in the backyard overlooking the ravine. Inside the house are several bedrooms and some rooms that looked to be used for storage, upstairs and downstairs were several bedrooms and several rooms used for computers.

Later we heard from two witnesses who sold and delivered a bed to Millard; he went to Sleep Country July 4th 2012, right after the time the crown says Laura Babcock was killed. Millard ordered a king sized bed and court heard he couldn’t wait a week for it to be delivered, so he paid $100 to have it delivered in two days.

Finally Jim Falconer took the stand. He’s a retired OPP computer forensic analyst who studied the computers inside Millard’s home, including five cell phones and an iPad that were backed up on the computers.

The judge told the jury to expect Falconer to be on the stand for several days, he has a lot of complicated evidence to present. We expect that part of that evidence will be the Mark Smich rap video we’ve seen before.

Court resumes at 9:30 Wednesday morning.