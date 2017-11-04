Laura Babcock murder trial

Laura Babcock’s suitcase and an iPad given to her were found in Mark Smich’s home in Oakville about a year after she disappeared. A jury saw that evidence today at the first degree murder trial. Dellen Millard and Mark Smich have pleaded not guilty.

The jury has heard about the garage in Smich’s two storey Oakville home, where witnesses described Smich playing a rap song about a murder and telling them it was a true story. When police searched Smich`s home, they found an iPad on a messy end table that also held Mark Smich’s health card. The jury heard the iPad was the same one Sean Lerner gave to Laura Babcock to use shortly before she disappeared.

In another room of the house, police found a red suitcase. It was full of cans of spray paint and the luggage tag tucked inside the suitcase has Laura Babcock’s name and contact information.

Today the jury saw what police saw when they toured Mark Smich`s home on a search warrant. Next, we expect they will see the evidence collected when police toured Dellen Millard’s home.

Court is not sitting on Monday because a juror has to attend a funeral so the trial will resume on Tuesday.