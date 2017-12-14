The jury in the Laura Babcock murder trial is still deliberating on the fate of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich. The killers are already serving life in prison for the murder of Hamilton’s Tim Bosma.

Tim Bosma’s parents, Hank and Mary, came today for the first time since this trial started and they sat with Linda and Clayton Babcock and the rest of their family and friends. A while ago the crown told the court that the Bosmas wanted to come to trial to support the Babcock’s but the judge advised against it. He couldn’t forbid them from coming, but he worried that their presence might compromise the jury, which hadn’t been told that Millard and Smich had already been convicted of killing Tim Bosma. But the judge said the time the Babcock’s could really use the Bosma’s support is during the jury deliberation.

The jury first started deliberating at 2 pm Tuesday, they finished at about 8 pm and they were back at 9 am. They did have a couple of questions first thing this morning, first they wanted more copies of the 338-page judge’s instructions and also copies of the three closing arguments, Millard’s, Smich’s lawyer Tom Dungey’s and Crown Jill Cameron’s.

The jury has finished the deliberations for the night and will return Thursday morning.