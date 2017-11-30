All the evidence is in at the Laura Babcock murder trial. The 23-year-old Toronto woman went missing in July of 2012, her remains have never been found. The crown alleges she was fatally shot and then incinerated by Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, who have pleaded not guilty.

It was another short day for the jury. They came into court briefly to hear a couple more agreed statements from Dellen Millard, that the gun he bought had no bullets when he got it and that he and Mark Smich were arrested March 10th, 2014 for the murder of Laura Babcock.

Later the jury came back to hear Millard had no more evidence to call and Mark Smich’s lawyer stood to say he would not be calling any evidence. So the trial resumes on Tuesday, first Dellen Millard will have a closing statement to the jury, then Mark Smich’s lawyer, and finally the crown.

The judge will likely start instructing the jury on Friday and he told the jury to prepare to start deliberations the week of December 11.