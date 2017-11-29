Laura Babcock murder trial

Dellen Millard called three witnesses today, starting with Scott Rufalo, a palaeontologist who works as a research assistant at a museum in Ottawa. He analyzed a photo that appears to show remains burning at the bottom of an incinerator and said if they were bones, they were likely from a deer. Earlier at trial, forensic anthropologist Tracy Rogers testified that she thought the bones looked more human than animal, she is the expert in human bones.

Under cross examination by Jill Cameron, Rufalo admitted that another paleontologist, who has far more experience than he, had determined that the photo was too blurry to identify any bones and Rufalo agreed he couldn’t be sure they were bones in the photo, human or animal.

Millard also called his bookkeeper, who is still collecting pay from Millard Air. She testified that the animal incinerator Millard bought for more than $15 000 was filed as a business expense. She didn’t ask him why he needed a “cremator” as she called the machine but she is married to the man who told Millard’s veterinarian uncle that Millard was planning to cremate pets as a side business.

Finally Millard called Gabe Austerweil, whose son dated Laura Babcock for a few months in early 2012. He testified that he was sure he saw Babcock in a store months after she disappeared but he didn’t tell her parents, whom he’d met, or police. He eventually told police the woman in a photo didn’t resemble Laura Babcock at all and was surprised when the crown told him it was indeed Laura Babcock. Then when Millard played the video of the 23-year-old, recorded on her phone within days of her disappearance, the witness didn’t think that was Laura Babcock either.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning, when we’ll find out whether Millard has any other witnesses, including himself. After that it will be Mark Smich’s lawyer’s turn to call evidence.