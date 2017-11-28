Dellen Millard began his defence today in the Laura Babcock murder trial. The Toronto man is representing himself; his co-accused Mark Smich has a lawyer.

Millard had no opening statement for the jury, just three admissions, or agreed statements of fact to read out. The first said he crossed the border into Canada with Marlena Meneses at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls in July of 2012 and that there was no record of any other parties crossing the border.

The second was a transcript of an interview Laura Babcock’s ex-boyfriend Shawn Lerner gave to police in May of 2013, in which Lerner was confused over dates and the people had last seen Babcock before her disappearance on the third or fourth of July.

Finally, Millard read a series of text messages between himself and other people that happened over a couple of years. Some seemed to be random, many were about girls and drugs, but the judge noted that overall Millard seemed to be suggesting that he was often tired and lacked sleep, because he was extremely busy.

The jury only sat for about an hour today for those admissions and then the judge told them to come back Tuesday morning, he said Millard may or may not have more evidence to submit.

Millard could still call himself as a witness, he doesn’t know what Mark Smich will do when its his lawyer’s turn to present a defence.