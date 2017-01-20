The latest from the inquest into the suicide of Joseph Woods

Emotional testimony today at the inquest into the death of war veteran Joseph Woods who struggled with post traumatic stress and took his own life while in jail.

His former partner, Leah Walker was very emotional when she took the stand today. She is the mother to one of Woods four children as well as his best friend. She saw letters he had written from prison to his then girlfriend describing the challenges he was having with the timing of his medications while in jail and the way he was being treated.

Joesph Woods, known as Joey among his family, was in custody at Maplehurst correction complex. He hanged himself just two weeks after being admitted but not before writing three letters describing his struggles while being there. Those letters told a story about a decorated war veteran struggling with PTSD. He was on medication to help him sleep and deal with the trauma he experienced while serving as a para-trooper in Croatia and Somalia. Family believe those letters were cries for help.

Described as a good dad who loved his four kids, the family wants answers. More than a dozen attended the inquest today.