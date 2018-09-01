Last summer weekend getaway in Niagara

For many, the Labour Day long weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and with that Niagara Tourism is reflecting on what they say has been one of their busiest summers to date.

Repeat visitors play a big part in that success.

Whether its the breath-taking beauty of Niagara Falls or the ever-evolving list of attractions.

One thing is for certain, Niagara Falls keeps people coming back for more.

Of the 14.5 million people that visited Niagara Falls last year, its estimated that about 80% are repeat visitors.

Those tourists pumped more than $2.3 billion dollars into the local economy.

Niagara Falls Tourism says although the official numbers aren’t in yet, this summer is on track to be a record-breaker.

In a big part thanks to our southern neighbours, and there’s anticipation of an even busier year next year thanks to legalized pot.

For those thinking of taking a last minute trip this weekend you better book quick, most hotels are nearing capacity with only a handful of rooms still available.