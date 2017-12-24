2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Last minute shopping

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: business, Christmas shopping, eastgate square, shopping


One more shopping day until Christmas and Eastgate Square in Hamilton was packed with people making last minute purchases.

The holidays bring out shoppers like no other time of year.
Checking off those items so no one is forgotten this Christmas day.

For some, this time of year is a special and for others, it can be overwhelming.

Some experts believe today is the busiest shopping day of the year with nearly a billion dollars in transactions taking place.


LATEST STORIES

Dangerous Tropical Storm rips through southern Philippines

Last minute shopping

Snowy Saturday in Hamilton causes traffic troubles

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php