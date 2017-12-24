Last minute shopping
One more shopping day until Christmas and Eastgate Square in Hamilton was packed with people making last minute purchases.
The holidays bring out shoppers like no other time of year.
Checking off those items so no one is forgotten this Christmas day.
For some, this time of year is a special and for others, it can be overwhelming.
Some experts believe today is the busiest shopping day of the year with nearly a billion dollars in transactions taking place.
