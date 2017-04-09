Last day of Hometown Hockey celebration for Leaf fans

It’s an exciting time for fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Four years have passed since the team has been in the playoffs. But on Saturday night the Leafs beat the defending Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins last night to break the playoff drought.

Celebrations continued into the final day of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Festival in Hamilton. Fans of the Leafs, and other teams, congregated at Pier 8 at Hamilton Waterfront Park to play some shinny or meet former Leafs Darcy Tucker and Shane Corson.

The Hometown Hockey Festival ends at 9 p.m., the same day as the NHL regular season.