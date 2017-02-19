Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Large fire engulfs Smithville home

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: chch, cherry avenue, fire, firefighters, home, jane street, smithville

Firefighters in Smithville, a community in the township of West Lincoln, were battling a large house fire earlier on Saturday.

The above video taken by CHCH cameraman Duane Worth who saw thick smoke billowing from a nearby home on Jane Street at Cherry Avenue.

Officials responded to the fire shortly after it began at around 4 p.m. and the blaze quickly spread to a neighbouring home. Fortunately, everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php