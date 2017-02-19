Large fire engulfs Smithville home

Firefighters in Smithville, a community in the township of West Lincoln, were battling a large house fire earlier on Saturday.

The above video taken by CHCH cameraman Duane Worth who saw thick smoke billowing from a nearby home on Jane Street at Cherry Avenue.

Officials responded to the fire shortly after it began at around 4 p.m. and the blaze quickly spread to a neighbouring home. Fortunately, everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.