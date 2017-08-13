Director Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child) premiered her sophomore feature film, Landline in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance earlier this year. Set in the mid 90s the film explores the relationships of the three Jacobs women, Dana (Jenny Slate), Ali (Abby Quinn) and their mother Pat (Edie Flaco).

Suffering from a quarter life crisis after getting engaged Dana teams up with her teenage sister Ali to stalk their father (John Turturro) when they suspect he is cheating on their mother. Their covert operation forces the girls to see each other and their family in a new light.