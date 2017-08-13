Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Landline

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: abby quinn, edie falco, gillian robespierre, jenny slate, john turturro

 

Director Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child) premiered her sophomore feature film, Landline in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance earlier this year.  Set in the mid 90s the film explores the relationships of the three Jacobs women, Dana (Jenny Slate), Ali (Abby Quinn) and their mother Pat (Edie Flaco).

Suffering from a quarter life crisis after getting engaged Dana teams up with her teenage sister Ali to stalk their father (John Turturro) when they suspect he is cheating on their mother. Their covert operation forces the girls to see each other and their family in a new light.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Glass Castle The Glass Castle
Menashe Extended // Menashe

css.php