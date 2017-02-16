Land of Mine is a Danish-German drama written and directed by Martin Zandvliet. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, the film earned a Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the Oscars this year. It stars Roland Møller, Mikkel Følsgaard, and Louis Hofmann.

As World War Two comes to an end, a group of German POWs, boys rather than men, are captured by the Danish army and forced to engage in a deadly task – to defuse and clear land mines from the Danish coastline. With little or no training, the boys soon discover that the war is far from over. Inspired by real events, Land of Mine exposes the untold story of one tragic moment in post-war history.

“I wanted this realistic drama to be set in an idyllic, beautiful universe distraught by rough concrete bunkers and daily mine detonations,” says Zandvliet. “The summer, the sand, the dunes, the warm weather and the water were a constant reminder of the idyllic life that once was, and the life that would once more rise out of the ashes. Along with the thousands of mines, explosions, death and sorrow, these elements hold us in the clutch of the aftermath of war.”

Land of Mine is rated 14A.