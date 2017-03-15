Lancaster Group still owed for work done for Pan Am Games

Lancaster Group- a local heating and cooling business- says it’s owed $4 million by the company that built Tim Hortons Field after installing HVAC systems at three stadiums built for the Pan Am Games in 2015. They have still not been paid in full.

Kenaidan Contracting was 25% of the Ontario Sports Solutions Consortium, which Infrastructure Ontario hired to build Tim Hortons Field in time for the Pan Am Games. The project was delayed for months, and one subcontractor says time is money.

“We bid the job understanding that it was an eight to 10 month duration but when we are there for 20 months our costs for project management, supervision, and tool and equipment rentals all multiplied”

Vice president of operations at Lancaster Group, Greg Crawford says the company is owed for the for work at Tim Hortons Field, York Stadium and Milton’s Velodrome. He says that sum is made up of some base contract, holdbacks, and overages for the extended time.

Now, as the City of Hamilton appears ready to reach a settlement with Kenaidan, Lancaster Group says it wants Hamiltonians, and council to understand that not everyone’s troubles are over.

“We just want to put our hand up and say, not all items have been addressed. Lancaster is still out significant sums of money and we are still feeling the pain.”

The legal battle between the two companies has been brewing since 2015. While city council cannot solve the legal dispute, Ward 3 councillor Matt Green says it is important to understand how companies interact with the City of Hamilton and local businesses.

“I think that is a very valid concern that has been brought up and one I will certainly be looking to address in the coming weeks and months”

In a statement from Kenaidan, the company says that Lancaster has been paid in full for its contract work for the Pan Am Games and “Lancaster have claimed for additional payments which we dispute. Lancaster have failed to prove their claims and this matter is the subject of a court action.”