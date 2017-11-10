Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Lady Bird

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: beanie feldstein, greta gerwig, lady bird, laurie metcalf, lois smith, lucas hedges, movies, saoirse ronan, stephen mckinley henderson, telluride, tiff, timothee chalamet, tracy letts, trailers


Greta Gerwig makes her directorial debut this weekend with Lady Bird. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and screened at TIFF in September. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father (Tracy Letts) loses his job. Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, amidst a rapidly shifting American economic landscape, Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home.

“While I’m writing, it seems impossible that it will ever be a movie. So the idea of directing wasn’t consciously something I was considering,” admits Gerwig. “However, once I had the script finished, I knew I would direct it. And I knew that it was what I had been intending all along. I just couldn’t let myself know it because it would have frightened me. I’ve wanted to direct for as long as I can remember, but courage is not something that grows overnight.”

Lady Bird is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Daddy's Home 2 Daddy’s Home 2
Murder on the Orient Express Murder on the Orient Express

css.php