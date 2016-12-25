Damien Chazelle’s (Whiplash) musical homage to the Hollywood golden age, La La Land is nominated for 7 Golden Globe Awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Chazelle is nominated for best original screenplay and directing while stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up in the acting categories. The song in the trailer above, “City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is nominated for best original Song while Hurwitz is also nominated for best original score. The supporting cast includes J.K. Simmons, Rosemarie DeWitt and John Legend.

Boy meets girl meets the up-ending aspirations of the city of stars – and they all break out of the conventions of everyday life as La La Land takes off on an exuberant song-and-dance journey through a life-changing love affair between a jazz pianist and a hopeful actress. At once an ode to the glamour and emotion of cinema classics, a love letter to the Los Angeles of unabated dreams, and a distinctly modern romance, the film reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, bringing them together with rising writer/director Damien Chazelle.

Both “City of Stars” and Emma Stone’s solo “Audition” were performed live on set during taping. “It was challenging but it was also something that I felt really strongly about,” says Stone. “I had just done Cabaret and I really have seen the way that live performance adds something — even if your voice breaks or you’re a bit of out of tune, something irreplaceable is lent to the performance.”

La La Land is rated PG.