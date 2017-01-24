‘La La Land’ dominates Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and, as expected, ‘La La Land’ dominated the list.

The romantic musical picked up 14 nominations, tying ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’ for the most of all time.

The film’s stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone picked up Best Actor/Actress nominations for their performance.

‘La La Land’ also earned Best Original Screenplay, Best Directing and Best Picture nominations.

The other nominees for Best Picture are ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ ‘Hidden Figures’, ‘Lion’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Fences’, ‘Hell or High Water’, ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and ‘Arrival’ — a film directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve.