Cinema’s great ape returns to the big screen this weekend in Kong: Skull Island. The film is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and is set in the same universe as the 2014 Godzilla remake. The ensemble cast stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Thomas Mann, and John C. Reilly.

The film tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.

“‘King Kong’ is legitimately film history, and when I first saw the 1933 film, it completely shattered my brain with its endless cinematic possibilities,” Vogt-Roberts says. “It was the first movie to transport audiences to an uncharted, untamed world. Though it was on our own planet, we were confronted with things that we were told couldn’t exist here.”

Kong: Skull Island is rated 14A.