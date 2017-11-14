Kitchener woman involved in sexual assault of Hamilton girl to be sentenced

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
A Kitchener woman who sexually assaulted a Hamilton girl who had been advertised on craigslist will be sentenced today.

Sonya Lucas, 49, pleaded guilty in June to sexual interference, and making and possession of child pornography.

Lucas was an escort and travelled to Hamilton with one of her clients from Waterloo- who had responded to the ad.

She admitted to touching the 7 year old girl and taking cell phone video of two men sexually abusing her.

Lucas was convicted of incest in 2004 and has been on the sex offenders registry ever since, but hadn’t served jail time.


