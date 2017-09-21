Watch CHCH Live
Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Matthew Vaughn brings his over-the-top spy action back to the big screen in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Main players from the first film return including Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth while Julianne Moore, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, and Elton John join the cast.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Vaughn has never directed a sequel before, but knew if any of his films was due for one it was Kingsman. “I set up the first one so there could be a sequel,” says Vaughn. “As a director I enjoyed making the first one so much that the idea was appealing. But sequels are very hard. The audience loves what’s gone before, but if you do the same thing, it’s boring and unoriginal.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is rated 14A.


