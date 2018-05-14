Two arrested after stabbing on King Street

Hamilton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Hess Street early this morning.

A 19 year old man from Hamilton was found at the corner of Caroline and King Street by a restaurant around 3 a.m. He was stabbed in the stomach. Paramedics arrived on scene and took the teen to hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Two men were arrested and those arrest were caught on camera. A 36 year old and 27 year old both from Hamilton are facing charges including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon along with drug possession charges.

Police say an altercation at the doorway of the Vita la Pita led to the 27 year old drawing a weapon and stabbing the teen.

Police say the 19 year old has already been released from hospital.