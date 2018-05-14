;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two arrested after stabbing on King Street

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: arrest, hamilton police, king street, stabbing, vita la pita


Hamilton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Hess Street early this morning.

A 19 year old man from Hamilton was found at the corner of Caroline and King Street by a restaurant around 3 a.m. He was stabbed in the stomach. Paramedics arrived on scene and took the teen to hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Two men were arrested and those arrest were caught on camera. A 36 year old and 27 year old both from Hamilton are facing charges including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon along with drug possession charges.

Police say an altercation at the doorway of the Vita la Pita led to the 27 year old drawing a weapon and stabbing the teen.

Police say the 19 year old has already been released from hospital.



LATEST STORIES

Happy Mother's day

Two arrested after stabbing on King Street

One dead in QEW crash

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php