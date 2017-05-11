Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a fantasy film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aiden Gillen, Eric Bana.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Moviegoers around the U.S. were treated to a unique promotional campaign by AMC Theatres, where an estimated 30,000 people were given “King for a Day” status and allowed to view the film early at special one-day screenings across the country on April 27. Ritchie, Hunnam and Hounsou all appeared in online fan Q&As on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram ahead of the event.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is reported to be the first of a planned six-film series from Warner Bros. The movie was filmed across the United Kingdom, in locations such as England’s Windsor Great Park and the Scottish Highlands.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is rated 14A.


