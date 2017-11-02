The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a psychological thriller written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster). The film competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, winning the Best Screenplay award. It stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp.

Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon presiding over a spotless household with his ophthalmologist wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) and their two exemplary children, 12-year-old Bob (Sunny Suljian) and 14-year-old Kim (Raffey Cassidy). Lurking at the margins of his idyllic suburban existence is Martin (Barry Keoghan), a fatherless teen who Steven has covertly taken under his wing. As Martin begins insinuating himself into the family’s life in ever-more unsettling displays, the full scope of his intent becomes menacingly clear when he confronts Steven with a long- forgotten transgression that will shatter the Murphy family’s domestic bliss.

“In this film we started with a story of this young boy that wants to make right the death of his father, and so he has this strange relationship with this middle-aged doctor who he considers responsible for this death,” says Lanthimos. “It’s an unusual dynamic, one that enters the realm of justice, sacrifice and faith, among other things. These were some of the themes that became a crucial part of our exploration.”

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is rated 18A.