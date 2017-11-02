Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: alicia silverstone, barry keoghan, bill camp, cannes, colin farrell, killing of a sacred deer, movies, nicole kidman, raffey cassidy, sunny suljic, trailers, yorgos lanthimos


The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a psychological thriller written and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster). The film competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, winning the Best Screenplay award. It stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp.

Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon presiding over a spotless household with his ophthalmologist wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) and their two exemplary children, 12-year-old Bob (Sunny Suljian) and 14-year-old Kim (Raffey Cassidy). Lurking at the margins of his idyllic suburban existence is Martin (Barry Keoghan), a fatherless teen who Steven has covertly taken under his wing. As Martin begins insinuating himself into the family’s life in ever-more unsettling displays, the full scope of his intent becomes menacingly clear when he confronts Steven with a long- forgotten transgression that will shatter the Murphy family’s domestic bliss.

“In this film we started with a story of this young boy that wants to make right the death of his father, and so he has this strange relationship with this middle-aged doctor who he considers responsible for this death,” says Lanthimos. “It’s an unusual dynamic, one that enters the realm of justice, sacrifice and faith, among other things. These were some of the themes that became a crucial part of our exploration.”

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is rated 18A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Thor: Ragnarok Thor: Ragnarok
Novitiate Novitiate

css.php