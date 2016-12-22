Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Killed delivering Christmas cards


Category: Niagara
Tags: Christopher James Harvey, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, hamilton, Jeyan Jeganathan, niagara falls, Susanne Van-Trite Jones


Susanne Van-Trite Jones of Hamilton was on her way to deliver a set of Christmas cards to members of her favourite band last weekend when her life came to a tragic end at the hands of a dangerous driver. Her tight knit group of friends are staying together to deal with their loss. They say Susanne was sweet and loved to dance to country music.

She and three friends were doing just that last Friday at a Niagara Falls bar. Jones was handing out Christmas cards to everyone including members of the band. Around 10 o’clock, the 50-year old Hamilton woman then set out alone to another bar, she had cards for the band playing there. Susanne hadn’t been drinking and the bar was just one minute away but she never made it. A car travelling northbound on Sylvia place drove through a stop sign, struck a westbound truck, mounted the curb and hit Susanne. She was killed on site.

Susanne and her friends were regulars at the Maple Leaf Tavern. Once news spread about her death, the band cut their performance short. They held a memorial show the next day.

23-year-old Christopher James Harvey of Welland has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and obstructing police.


