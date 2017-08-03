Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Kidnap

Kidnap is a hostage thriller directed by Luis Prieto (2012’s Pusher). It was supposed to release earlier this year before a change in distributer pushed the opening back. The film stars Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Lew Temple, and Chris McGinn.

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of- your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fueled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of SALT and TRANSFORMERS, one mother’s heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far shewill go to save her child.

Kidnap is rated 14A.


