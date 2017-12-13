Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Kickboxing

Posted:
Category: Health
Tags: annette hamm, boxing, fitness, john savidis, kickboxing, Lean & Fit, Mia Savidis, working out


John and Mia Savidis were here this morning with kickboxing drills to kick up your workout.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for December 13th

Christmas shopping in Dundas

Man, woman and 4-month-old baby in hospital after stabbing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php