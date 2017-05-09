Kevin Smith controversy

Kevin Smith is CEO of the St. Joseph’s and the Niagara Networks of Hospitals. He makes more than $700 000 a year in that role, but he has other paying jobs. However, opposition members are still asking questions about the boards that Kevin Smith sits on in his spare time and whether there’s a conflict of interest in those roles.

Until the last few days, Smith was also chair of the board at Home Capital, a lending company that faced investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission, which caused investors to pull their money out. Home Capital’s stock has since crashed.

Smith also directed the board of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, but he resigned after the pension plan announced it would offer a two billion dollar bailout to Home Capital.

The agencies say Smith was not involved in those decisions. But opposition members continue to ask about Smith, and his replacement at Home Capital.

In a statement, Smith says he was able to manage his role at Home Capital until recently.

“Given the changes at home, the chair will be required to dedicate additional time and attention. as such, I’ve asked the board to permit me to step out of the chair…”

Smith will stay on the Home Capital board as an independent director.